Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.09% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

PBE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

