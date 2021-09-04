Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $47,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.48. 31,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.27.

