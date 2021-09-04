Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.67 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

