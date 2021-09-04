Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Western Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

