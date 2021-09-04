Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $381.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

