Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

