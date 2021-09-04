Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.21 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,299. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

