Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

RYH stock opened at $320.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $224.33 and a 12 month high of $321.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.25.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.