Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. 215,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32.

