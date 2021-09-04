Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. 215,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

