Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post sales of $23.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.62 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investar by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

