Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $497.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.62 million and the lowest is $487.38 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.39.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,700,000 after purchasing an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

