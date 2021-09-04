Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.42 Million

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will post $497.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.38 million to $503.62 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.95 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

