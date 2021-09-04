IONChain (IONC) Trading Up 9.8% This Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $335,464.66 and approximately $2,231.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.