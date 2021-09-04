IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 1.1% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $779.29 million and approximately $118.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.29 or 0.00281412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

