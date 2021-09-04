IQ.cash (IQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,695.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $134,138.97 and approximately $14,695.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00154450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00189089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.98 or 0.07760829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00091933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00988836 BTC.

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

