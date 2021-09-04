Iridium Hits Market Cap of $281,054.26 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 76.8% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a total market cap of $281,054.26 and $826.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 23,411,345 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

