IRISnet Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $138.79 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00065189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00139380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00183670 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.07871499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,166.37 or 0.99920967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.51 or 0.00994928 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,036,102,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,615,045 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.