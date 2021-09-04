Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,384.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

