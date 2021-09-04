Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

