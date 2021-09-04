Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

