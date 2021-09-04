Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

