Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.