Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

