Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20,834,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

