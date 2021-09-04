Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 9,154 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 383,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 928,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,345. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

