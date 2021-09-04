iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,928,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,848. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

