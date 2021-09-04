iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,395,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.