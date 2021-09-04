iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,386,653 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

