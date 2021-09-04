iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.26% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 476,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,961,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 136,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.79 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.