iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

JKE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

