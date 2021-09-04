iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,304,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,382,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

