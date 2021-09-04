iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

