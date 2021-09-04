iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after buying an additional 978,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,291,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.