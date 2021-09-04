iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,723. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.