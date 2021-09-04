iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.