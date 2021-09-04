iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

