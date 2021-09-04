iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average is $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

