iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sandy Spring Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.75 and its 200-day moving average is $420.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

