iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $455.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

