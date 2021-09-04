iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $56,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $112.67. 2,515,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

