Ispolink (ISP) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00178215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00798993 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

