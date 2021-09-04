J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of J & J Snack Foods worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.41. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.