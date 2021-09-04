J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of J2 Global worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.