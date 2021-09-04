Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 185.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 257,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE:JHG opened at $43.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.