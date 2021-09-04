Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

