JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 370 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.