Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.00 ($36.47).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

JEN opened at €30.90 ($36.35) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.26. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of €31.38 ($36.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

