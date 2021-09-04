Jobchain Price Tops $0.0009 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $7,690.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,542,898,141 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

