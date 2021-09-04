Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

